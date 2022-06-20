All you need to know about PM Modi's two day visit to Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on June 20 and 21 on a visit to inaugurate a number of programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Here's a detailed look at what's on his two day agenda:

The Prime Minister's first visit will be to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital, according to the PM's office.

From there on, he will visit Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. He will also dedicate to the Nation 150 `Technology Hubs` that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka.

Next on his itinerary, he will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27000 crore. "These works cover diverse sectors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Next, the Prime Minister will attend a public function at Maharaja`s College Ground in Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station that will be developed at a cost of over Rs 480 crores.

After this, he will visit Sri Suttur Math and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

The next day the Prime Minister will participate in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga.

Bengaluru

In a step towards enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs. 15,700 crore, envisages 4 corridors with a total route length of over 148 Kms. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt. and Yesvantpur Junction railway station to be developed at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore respectively, according to PMO's statement.

During the event, Modi will dedicate to the nation India's first air-conditioned railway station, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station in Baiyappanahalli, which was built on the lines of a contemporary airport at a cost of around Rs 315 crore. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the country the complete electrification of the Konkan railway line (about 740 kilometres) connecting Roha (Maharashtra) and Thokur (Karnataka) by the flagging of electric trains from Udupi, Madagaon, and Ratnagiri. The electrification of the Konkan railway line cost more than 1280 crore rupees.

The statement added that by flagging off passenger trains and MEMU service, the Prime Minister will also dedicate two railway line doubling projects to the country and people: Arsikere to Tumkuru (about 96 km) and Yelahanka to Penukonda (approximately 120 km). The cost of the two railway line doubling projects is more than Rs 750 crore and Rs 1100 crore, respectively.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two parts of the Bengaluru Ring Road project during the event. The project, which would cost more than Rs 2280 crore to build, will serve to alleviate traffic congestion in the city. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a series of other road projects, including the six-laning of NH-48 between Nelamangala and Tumkur, the widening of NH-73 between Punjalkatte and Charmadi, and the rehabilitation and upgrade of a stretch of NH-69.

The total cost of these projects is estimated to be around Rs 3150 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Multi Modal Logistics Park, which would cost around Rs 1800 crore and will be built in Muddalinganahalli, around 40 kilometres from Bengaluru. It will assist in reducing the expenses of transit, handling, and secondary freight, read the statement.

The new campus of Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The residential university was founded in 2017 to honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's unparalleled contributions to the creation of Independent India and to pay tribute to his legacy on the occasion of his 125th birthday.

During the BASE University programme, the Prime Minister will also devote 150 'Technology Hubs' to the nation, which were created by reforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka. Many industry partners support this one-of-a-kind venture, which cost about Rs 4600 crore to build. Its goal is to develop a trained workforce to meet the demands of Industry 4.0. These Technology Hubs will provide high-skill training in cutting-edge technology and increase job and entrepreneurship options for ITI graduates through a variety of innovative courses.

According to PMO, Modi will also inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at IISc Bengaluru, where he had laid the foundation stone. The Centre is being built as a one-of-a-kind research facility with the goal of undertaking critical research in order to develop evidence-based public health strategies to treat age-related brain illnesses. During the event, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispecialty Hospital, which will have 832 beds. The hospital will be built on the IISc Bengaluru campus and will assist the premier institute integrate science, engineering, and medicine. It will contribute significantly to clinical research in the country and will endeavour to develop creative solutions that will aid in the enhancement of healthcare services.

Mysuru

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Coaching terminal for sub-urban traffic at Naganahalli Railway Station, which will cost over Rs 480 crore, during a public gathering at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru. The Coaching Terminal will also include a MEMU shed, which will aim to ease congestion at the existing Mysuru Yard, allowing additional MEMU train services and long-distance trains to depart from Mysuru, thus enhancing the region's connectivity and tourism potential. This will benefit daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers.

The statement said that the PM will also dedicate the 'Centre of Excellence for Persons with Communication Disorders' at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing to the country during the occasion (AIISH). It has cutting-edge laboratories and equipment for the diagnosis, evaluation, and rehabilitation of people with communication disorders.

On the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Prime Minister will take part in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace Ground in Mysuru alongside thousands of others. Along with the Prime Minister's Yoga Demonstration in Mysore, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be combined with the celebrations of the 8th International Day of Yoga. Mass Yoga demonstrations will be held at 75 famous locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers. Various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate, and other civil society organisations will also hold Yoga demonstrations, which will be attended by millions of people across the country.

The Prime Minister's Yoga programme in Mysuru is also a part of the unique 'Guardian Yoga Ring,' which is a collaborative effort with 79 countries and UN organisations, as well as Indian Missions around the world, to demonstrate Yoga's unifying force that transcends national boundaries. The Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries will appear to be happening one after the other, almost in unison, as the sun appears to move from east to west around the globe, underscoring the theme of 'One Sun, One Earth'.

This programme will be telecast live on DD India starting from 3 AM IST (telecast from Fiji) till 10 PM IST (telecast from San Francisco USA) on 21st, June 2022. As part of the programme, the Prime Minister’s programme in Mysuru will be telecast live on DD India from 06:30 AM IST, according to PMO's statement.