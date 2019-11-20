All schools, colleges in J&K open; attendance 98%: Govt

All schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir and there is 98 per cent attendance in these institutions, the government told Parliament on Wednesday. It asserted that all hospitals and healthcare centres are also "fully" operational.

"Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that after initial restrictions, all the schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir including the Kashmir valley," Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement to Rajya Sabha.

"Currently, the examinations for 10th and 12th standard are going on and there has been over 98 per cent attendance of students."

He added that there are no restrictions on movement of students in the valley.