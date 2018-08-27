App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

All party delegation from J&K should call on PM Narendra Modi to defend Article 35A: Saifuddin Soz

"Let the delegation of mainstream parties call on the PM and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and propose that the Government of India take a position before the Supreme Court," Soz said in a statement here.

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz today said an all-party delegation from Jammu and Kashmir should call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge the Centre to defend Article 35 A in the Supreme Court. Article 35A, which accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

The former Union minister said it was ridiculous for the central government to watch the situation from a distance and be unmindful of the turmoil that can be caused by any attempt to amend Article 35A, against the will of the people of the state.

He said the people of Kashmir have shown a unique sense of solidarity on the need to safeguard Article 35A of the Constitution of India.

"It is a heartening situation that certain sections of society in Jammu and Ladakh have also realized that Article 35A cannot be abrogated".

Earlier today, spontaneous shutdown was observed at several places in Kashmir after clashes broke out between youths and security forces following rumours about scrapping of Article 35A, police officials said.

Stone-pelters clashed with security personnel in Anantnag and Safakadal area here in the wake of the rumours, they said.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Politics #Saifuddin Soz

