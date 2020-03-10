App
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 12:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

All MP ministers present in cabinet meeting submit resignations to CM: Senior minister

Nath had earlier cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called an urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 PM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All ministers present in a cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday night submitted their resignations to him, a senior minister said here.

"We have expressed our solidarity with the chief minister and submitted resignations to him in the cabinet meeting," the senior minister said.

Nath had earlier cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called an urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 PM after intense speculation about a possible revolt by a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado.

Many of these legislators had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day.

"I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia,” the chief minister said in a statement in the cabinet meeting.

“I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government,” Nath said.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 11:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

