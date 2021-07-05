All J&K political parties likely to participate in discussions with Delimitation Commission

Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference and the People’s Conference, are likely to participate in discussions with members of the Delimitation Commission beginning July 6.

The Commission, along with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, is visiting the Union Territory (UT) from July 6 to July 9 to interact with political parties, administration officials and public representatives about redrawing of boundaries of Assembly constituencies.

The visit comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24.

The leaders of People’s Alliances for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of five regional political parties of J&K, including the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), held a meeting in Srinagar on July 4. It was the first meeting of the alliance after the PM’s all-party congregation held in New Delhi on June 24.

Sources confirmed that the three NC Members of Parliament (MPs), who are associate members in the Commission, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone, are likely to attend the meeting.

The three MPs had stayed away from the February 18 meeting of the Commission, while BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma had participated.

The alliance has not made any official announcement yet.

Other parties including Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference, Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party and the Congress have said they will participate in the exercise.

The Commission will be in the Kashmir valley on July 6 and 7 and in Jammu on July 8 and 9.

Headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel was constituted in March 2020, six months after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In March 2021, the panel was given a one-year extension to complete its work.

The delimitation exercise paves the way for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under Central rule since June 2018.

At the all-party meeting on June 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, urged leaders from J&K to cooperate with the Delimitation Commission and set the electoral process in motion.

On June 23, Commission member and Deputy Election Commissioner, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, held a virtual meeting with all 20 Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir.

Before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories in August 2019, the effective strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was 87, including four seats from Ladakh, which is now a separate Union Territory without a legislature.

As of today, the strength of the realigned Jammu and Kashmir Assembly stands at 83. If the 24 vacant seats from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are included, the total number of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir assembly stands at 107.

The Union Territory is expected to get seven more assembly seats after delimitation, taking the total number of seats to 114. So, post the Delimitation, the effective strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be 90 seats.