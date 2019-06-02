App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

All is well in NDA in Bihar, Nitish Kumar our leader: Ram Vilas Paswan

In the cabinet expansion that took place earlier in the day, eight JD(U) legislators from both houses of the legislature in the state were inducted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

All is well in the NDA in Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is our leader in the state, Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan said on Sunday, downplaying the JD(U) leader's decision not to join the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"All is well in the NDA. Nitish Kumar is our leader. Too many conclusions must not be drawn. He (Kumar) has also said that he was, is and will remain in the NDA. Moreover, I am there to act as a cementing force," Paswan told reporters here when faced with a barrage of questions from journalists over the developments.

Asked whether he would try to persuade Kumar to change his stance and agree to join the Modi government, Paswan said, "He (Kumar) is capable of taking his own decisions. Moreover, where is the problem when he has made it amply clear that he is fully with the NDA."

Close

The Lok Janshakti Party leader evaded queries on the latest expansion of the state cabinet, wherein no LJP leader was inducted even though its sole minister Pashupati Kumar Paras had now been elected to the Lok Sabha.

related news

"Let me tell you, when (Nitish) Kumar formed the NDA government, I did not approach him with the request that you make Paras a minister as he is my younger brother. It was he ( Nitish Kumar) who insisted that, given Paras' experience and seniority, Paras must represent the LJP in the state cabinet," Paswan claimed.

In the cabinet expansion that took place earlier in the day, eight JD(U) legislators from both houses of the legislature in the state were inducted.

Paswan also lambasted Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, for repeatedly calling the chief minister "palturam" (turncoat) and sought to remind the young RJD MLA that Kumar was old enough to be his father.

Kumar had walked out of the Grand Alliance following allegations of corruption against Yadav, younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who was then the deputy chief minister.

Paswan also took exception to Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, herself a former chief minister, using the epithet "jallad" (executioner) for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections and remarked "the people have punished them for using foul language".

In its worst ever performance since it was formed in 1997, the RJD drew a blank in the general elections wherein the NDA won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the Congress bagged one.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 07:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.