All in Congress wish to take on BJP, not each other: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said all in the party wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. The Thiruvananthapuram MP who is set for an electoral face-off with Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge for the party president's post, said the two have no ideological difference.

"Let me make clear that I agree with @kharge ji that all of us in @incIndia wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us. The choice for our voting colleagues Oct 17 is only on how to do it most effectively," Tharoor said in a tweet.

His remarks came a day after Kharge said he told Tharoor that it would be better to have a consensus candidate but the Lok Sabha MP insisted on a contest for the "sake of democracy".

The polling for the Congress presidential election will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.