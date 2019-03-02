App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

All 'chowkidaars' are not thieves, only 'desh ka chowkidaar' is a thief: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief also attacked the prime minister on the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the fighter jet deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 2 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying all 'chowkidaars' are not thieves, but only 'desh ka chowkidaar' is a thief.

Addressing a Congress rally here, Gandhi said 'chowkidaars' (watchmen) come to him and complain about the slogan 'chowkidaar chor hain' (watchmen are thieves).

They say they are not thieves but honest people, and ask me to change the slogan, the Congress chief said.

"I tell them not to get worried, the entire country knows that when we say 'chowkidaar chor hain' its meant that we are talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gandhi said,

He said, "One chowkidaar has defamed all the chowkidaars."

The Congress chief also attacked the prime minister on the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the fighter jet deal.

The government has repeatedly denied the allegations of graft levelled by the opposition party.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rafale

