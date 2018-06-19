App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All arrested Hindu terrorists are linked to RSS: Digvijaya Singh

In 2010, when Singh was the Congress General Secretary, he had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh detailing the spate of bomb blasts in the country between 1992 and 2008 involving organisations which were affiliated with the RSS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed that all arrested Hindu terrorists are RSS karayakartas.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is on an Ekta Yatra in the state, aimed at bringing unity in the party.

“All Hindu terrorists who have ever been caught have [an] association with RSS in some way or the other. Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was also part of RSS. So, this ideology is spreading hatred, hatred breeds violence, and from violence is bred terrorism,” he said.

In 2010, when Singh was the Congress General Secretary, he had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh detailing the spate of bomb blasts in the country between 1992 and 2008 involving organisations which were affiliated with the RSS.

"Bomb blasts were executed by people influenced by Sangh ideology, be it Malegaon blast, Mecca Masjid blast, blast in Samjhauta express or Dargah Sharif," Singh said doubling down on his statement.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid defended him by saying that Singh had strong views against terrorism, contextualising what he said and not associating it with any particular community or organisation is necessary.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 09:13 pm

