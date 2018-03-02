App
Mar 01, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alarmed by bank frauds, Cabinet greenlights new body to oversee audit and accounting norms

FM Jaitley said NAFRA would investigate matter of professional misconduct by chartered accountants and auditors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a body called the National Financial Reporting Authority to oversee accounting and auditing norms at all listed and large unlisted companies. The decision to set up a new regulator was hastened in the wake of the Nirav Modi scam that saw the diamantaire, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 12,636 crores. The scam, in operation since 2011, came to light last month.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, addressing a press conference after the Cabinet decision, said NAFRA would investigate matter of professional misconduct by chartered accountants and auditors. He said the new body wasn’t intended to replace disciplinary jurisdiction of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The body will be set up under The Companies Act of 2013. Jaitley said the Act had been amended and the draft rules for NAFRA would be notified in due course.

Jaitley said a minimum threshold for the size of unlisted companies to be covered by NAFRA would be set soon. NAFRA would look at only large cases referred to it by the government, he said.

The finance minister, who is also the corporate affairs minister, had made public his displeasure with laxity in the regulatory oversight by auditors in the backdrop of the scam at Punjab National Bank.

"Both internal and external auditors really have looked the other way or failed to detect. Chartered accountants and those who control the discipline, should start introspection and say what legitimate actions are to be taken", he said last week.

Since the PNB scam came to light, several other public sector banks have reported cases of frauds. One of them is that of Vikram Kothari, owner of pen maker Rotomac. Kothari defaulted in interest payment of loans worth Rs 3,695 crores from Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Oriental Bank of Commerce for import of wheat.

