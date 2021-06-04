Alapan Bandyopadhyay replies to Centre's show-cause notice, says had to visit cyclone-hit area on CM's order

West Bengal former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on June 3 replied to the Centre's show-cause notice saying that he had to visit the cyclone-hit area Digha on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's orders.

Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi has also written to the Centre explaining why Bandyopadhyay arrived 15 minutes late for the meeting and left immediately, as per an Indian Express report.

The Union Home Ministry had on May 31 served a show-cause notice to Bandyopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment up to two years, amid a tug-of-war between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over him.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was set to retire as the chief secretary on May 31, but the state recently sought and received permission for an extension of his tenure for three months as he played a crucial role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was, however, sent a directive to report to North Bloc in Delhi by the Centre, shortly after a row broke out over Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s post-cyclone review meeting with Banerjee on May 28.

The chief minister chose to meet the Prime Minister for just 15 minutes instead of a long-planned review meeting. Banerjee, along with the chief secretary, left after handing over a report on the devastation caused by the cyclone in the state.

The bureaucrat, instead of reporting to Delhi, chose to retire. Bandyopadhyay was subsequently appointed as chief adviser to the chief minister.