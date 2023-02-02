English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Akhilesh Yadav's plane denied landing permission by UP government, alleges SP

    "As per a pre-announced programme, national president Akhilesh Yadav was supposed to attend a function in Moradabad on February 4 but the Yogi Adityanath government is not allowing the plane to land," the party said in a tweet.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
    Akhilesh Yadav

    Akhilesh Yadav

    The Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has denied its chief Akhilesh Yadav permission to land his plane in Moradabad, while the district administration denied the charge, saying the landing was cancelled due to ongoing construction work.

    "As per a pre-announced programme, national president Akhilesh Yadav was supposed to attend a function in Moradabad on February 4 but the Yogi Adityanath government is not allowing the plane to land," the party said in a tweet.

    "This is a very condemnable act. The BJP's arrogance will end soon!" it added.

    When contacted, City Magistrate Jyoti Singh told PTI that due to the construction work currently underway on the airstrip, landing is not possible for any plane.