App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav will ditch Mayawati after May 23: Uttar Pradesh Dy CM

Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement came a day after he had targeted Mayawati on her remark at a Deoband rally, where she had asked the Muslim voters not to split their votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seeking to drive a wedge into their anti-BJP alliance, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on April 8 said BSP supremo Mayawati would be "ditched" by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after May 23, the day of the Lok Sabha poll results, "and then, only the BJP will support her".

"The Samajwadi Party has never given due honour to Dalits. In 1995, when Mayawati was attacked at the State Guest House here by SP leaders on the directions of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the BJP had saved her. Now, his (Mulayam's) son Akhilesh will dump her after May 23 and the BJP will support her," Maurya told PTI in an interview at his residence.

"Whenever Mayawati is in crisis, the BJP supports her and will continue to do so in the future too," he said.

Asserting that the BJP is pro-Dalits, Maurya said, "At Kumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of sanitary workers to give them due honour. Our party leaders are always there for Dalits."

related news

On the Congress's prospects in the upcoming general election, he said irrespective of the tall claims of the opposition party, its strength would be reduced further after the polls, adding, "The BJP is going to form the government under the leadership of Modi again, with Uttar Pradesh giving it 74 plus seats."

The state accounts for the highest number of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

Maurya's statement came a day after he had targeted Mayawati on her remark at a Deoband rally, where she had asked the Muslim voters not to split their votes.

"Her statement clearly indicates that she has only used Dalits as a vote bank and has not respected them. She has started hating them after their tilt towards the BJP after the saffron party empowered them. She has now appealed to the Muslims to vote for her but the community knows the reality of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance," Maurya had said.

The deputy chief minister, however, did not say anything about it on April 8.

Asked about the SP's poll promises, Maurya said, "(SP chief) Akhilesh (Yadav) is not loyal to his father Mulayam and uncle Shivpal. How can he be loyal to Mayawatiji, whom he calls 'bua'? He should not be trusted by her (Mayawati). He was taught a lesson in 2017 (UP Assembly polls) by the people of the state and once again, he will get a reply from the people."

On the achievements of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in the last over two years, the deputy chief minister claimed that law and order had improved, due to which the state was attracting investments and people could go anywhere "fearlessly".

"The 'jungle raj' of the previous SP government ended immediately after the BJP came to power. Criminals, who were ruling the roost, are now behind bars or have left the state for good," he said, exuding confidence that the state would once again give the maximum number of seats to the saffron party in the upcoming polls.

Terming the SP-BSP-RLD pre-poll alliance as "opportunistic", he said it would end automatically due to conflict of interests in the near future.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #BJP #BSP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Samajwadi Party

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit enchants in the teaser of Tabaah Ho Gaye song

Exclusive Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fumes at paparazzi after leaked video ...

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will have a professionally difficult year ...

Janhvi Kapoor: Haven't earned so much money to wear new clothes everyd ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Congress Manifesto Created After Discussion, BJP Manifesto Voice of Is ...

Sensex Rises by 35 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,500-mark

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey May Take on This Actor in New ...

US Judge Blocks Trump Policy of Returning Asylum Seekers to Mexico

Google Further Confirms Unannounced Pixel 3 Lite With Reference on Sit ...

Shweta Hosts Dinner Party to Ring in Mom Jaya Bachchan's 71st Birthday

From Mayawati's 'Sinking Ship' to Fight Against Corruption, PM Modi Se ...

Inflation Seen Inching Up in March, But Still Below RBI Target: Report

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Facebook Removes Nearly 1 Million A ...

Supreme Court directs EC to increase random checking of VVPAT slips

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

How many people have benefited from PM Kisan Yojana so far

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty above 11,600; IT sto ...

Asian Paints shares slip on CLSA downgrade, fire at Vishakhapatnam fac ...

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Panacea Biotech shares jump 17% as Piramal-Bain fund pumps in Rs 992 c ...

BJP manifesto: Narendra Modi defies politics of baiting poor with dole ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 7: Hindu groups rally behi ...

Brexit: With deadline looming, Theresa May to meet Angela Merkel, Emma ...

BJP manifesto: For farmers' income to double by 2022, food prices need ...

Premier League: Eden Hazard’s stunning individual performance sinks ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to wat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.