Akhilesh Yadav tweets SP-BSP alliance logo. Here's what it looks like and what it means

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a logo that represents the alliance between his party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The symbol is a creative mix of the individual party symbols of both the parties – SP’s ‘cycle’ (‘सा’-इकिल) is merged with BSP’s ‘elephant’ (हा-'थी') to make Saathi (साथी), which also means partners. The logo also retains the original colours of the individual party symbols – the red of the SP and the blue of the BSP.

Earlier this year, the SP and the BSP had announced that they will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this week, both parties announced that they will even contest all 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra together.

The logo, which reads Mahagathbandhan se Mahaparivartan, which roughly translates to a ‘massive change from the grand alliance’, is now being shared by members and workers of both the parties across social media.

In his tweet, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “Impressed by the creativity and the creator of the thought”. When sharing the logo for the second time, he introduced it by calling it a ‘historic wheel’.

However, there is no word from either of the parties if this logo is being officially adopted by the parties.