English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Akhilesh Yadav, SP leaders to take out march to Vidhan Bhavan highlighting UP's woes today

    During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state, the SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march that will be taken out by his party legislators highlighting the issues in Uttar Pradesh before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences today.

    During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state, the SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

    He said the march will begin at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan.

    The party members will vigorously raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, the SP leader said.

    Social harmony is in danger as the BJP government is working with a "revenge mentality". Contrary to the spirit of democracy, the BJP is doing "politics of hate", he alleged.
    PTI
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 09:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.