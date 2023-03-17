 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre for misusing central agencies, to meet Mamata Banerjee this evening

Mar 17, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for misusing central agencies to "harass leaders and public representatives of opposition parties", who pose a threat to the saffron camp.

Yadav, who is in the city to chair his party's two-day national executive, is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening.

"The ED, CBI, and Income Tax are political weapons of the BJP. Here in Bengal, the instances are less. In Uttar Pradesh, several of our (SP) leaders, including MLAs, are in jail in false and fabricated cases," he told reporters after reaching Kolkata airport.

"The BJP sends the ED and CBI to harass those opposition parties which threaten it," he said.