Akhilesh Yadav ridicules BJP, asks if manifesto will come after polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 4 poked fun at the BJP by asking if it will release its manifesto of "achhe din" after the elections.

"Vikas puch raha hai...Pradhanji ka acche din wala ghoshna patra kya chunav baad ayega? Is baar toh BJP wale ek-dusre se bhi nahi keh pa rahe 'acche din aane wale hain' toh janata se kya kahenge? ('Vikas' is asking if the prime minister's manifesto of 'achhe din' will come after the polls? This time even the BJP supporters are not able to say among themselves that 'acche din' is coming, so how will they say this to people?)" Akhilesh said in a tweet.

The SP chief also said that countdown of the BJP has started.

Akhilesh is using hashtag #VikasPoochhRahaHai in his tweets to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his development claims.