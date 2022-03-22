Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan resign from Lok Sabha; to remain MLAs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Yadav, 48 may be the Leader of the Opposition party in the UP assembly, sources said. He has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.

Yadav's party colleague, Azam Khan also resigned as the Lok Sabha members from Rampur days after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Khan won the assembly election for the 10th time. He has been in jail since September 2019 as he faces criminal cases. His wife, Tazeen Fatima, is a Rajya Sabha member while their son, Abdullah, was also elected to the UP assembly this month.

The resignations mean that by-polls will now be held on these two seats.