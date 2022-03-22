English
    Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan resign from Lok Sabha; to remain MLAs

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Azamgarh parliamentary constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

    Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Besides him, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has four other members in the Lok Sabha, including his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    Yadav, 48 may be the Leader of the Opposition party in the UP assembly, sources said. He has decided to concentrate on state politics by resigning from his Lok Sabha seat.

    Yadav's party colleague, Azam Khan also  resigned as the Lok Sabha members from  Rampur days after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

    Khan won the assembly election for the 10th time. He has been in jail since September 2019 as he faces criminal cases. His wife, Tazeen Fatima, is a Rajya Sabha member while their son, Abdullah, was also elected to the UP assembly this month.

    The resignations mean that by-polls will now be held on these two seats.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Azamgarh #India #Politics
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 02:30 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.