App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati 'PM material' for being CMs, says Shatrughan Sinha

The Patna Sahib MP, who recently severed his ties with the BJP and joined the Congress which has fielded him from the same seat, also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing his interview with actor Akshay Kumar as one conducted after "rehearsals" and with the help of "scriptwriters".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Under attack within the Congress for describing BSP supremo Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav "Prime Minister material", actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha said anyone having successfully ruled a state is competent for the top job in the country.

The Patna Sahib MP, who recently severed his ties with the BJP and joined the Congress which has fielded him from the same seat, also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing his interview with actor Akshay Kumar as one conducted after "rehearsals" and with the help of "scriptwriters".

"I hold that a prime minister does not need to have exceptional qualities. It is basically a number game. If you and I have the support of the requisite number of MPs, we too can become the prime minister," he told a news channel here.

"Moreover, I think that anybody who has had a successful tenure as chief minister does have the necessary experience for the top job," Sinha said.

related news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is also a prime minister material though the JD(U) president is now with the BJP, he said adding that Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav also ruled Uttar Pradesh and therefore they too fit the bill.

"After all, what are the credentials of Narendra Modi except that he had served as the chief minister of Gujarat. It was ordinary BJP workers like me who created the buzz around him which resulted in the Modi-Modi-Modi chant heard across the country. I have seen it all. I know the tricks of the game," he said.

Sinha had ruffled many feathers within the Congress when he recently campaigned for his wife Poonam who is contesting from Lucknow on a Samajwadi Party ticket though the Congress has also fielded its candidate from there.

His praise for Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav has drawn censure from a section of Congress leaders who found it objectionable in the wake of the SP-BSP alliance giving a cold shoulder to the party in Uttar Pradesh.

About Modi's interview by Akshay Kumar telecast earlier in the day, Sinha said, "As far as the prime minister is concerned, I have known him closely as a friend. He gives interviews after lots of rehearsals which are conducted with the help of scriptwriters. What to speak of it?"

He said he knows Akshay and his family well.

Of late he is supporting many a cause through his choice of movies though he has so far been apolitical, the former actor said.

To a query, Sinha said, "I would love to interview Modi, which is not choreographed and rehearsed. But he would not agree to it."

He said Modi must be the only democratically elected prime minister in the world, who has not held a single press conference during the five years he has been in power.

About his wife contesting from Lucknow on SP ticket, Sinha claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have knowledge of it and supported her candidature.

"We may be contesting from different parties, but we are working towards the common goal of defeating the one-man army and two-man army," he said referring to Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Sinha claimed that Akhilesh and Mayawati wanted him to contest from Lucknow.

"But I told them that I am committed to fight from Patna Sahib. Then they said my wife who is a social activist and an active participant in my election campaigns could be a good choice," he said.

So, Sinha said, Lucknow is witnessing a fight between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the "home minister of Ramayana. We will have a thrilling contest between two home ministers".

Ramayana is the name Sinha's Mumbai residence.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 08:41 am

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics #Shatrughan Sinha

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Assam Ex-DGP Spots VVPAT Mismatch, Decides to Not Complain Over Fears ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Need to Manage My Back With World Cup Approaching ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10th, 12th ...

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates His 46th Bithday With Fans; See Pics

Assam’s 1st Transgender Judge Forced to Vote Under ‘Male’ Catego ...

After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Announce Class 12 Result ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Resu ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

Election campaigns: Being offensive gets noticed

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5 childr ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Top brokerage calls for April 25: Deutsche Bank bullish on Ultratech C ...

Oil prices fall as soaring US supply offsets tighter Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka blasts expose flaws in organisational culture of country's s ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: New stills from episode 3 tease impending ba ...

Agricultural crisis: Why BJP's poll promise of doubling farmers’ inc ...

Premier League: Manchester City raise the bar against rivals United to ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Redmi Y3 Review: A great overall budget package that shines on the sel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.