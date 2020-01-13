App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Amit Shah over citizenship act

"You must all have read Mahabharat. There also it was stated that not even an inch of land will be given. What happened after that," he told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav flayed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement that the government will not budge an inch on the implementation of the amended citizenship act, saying that it could have serious repercussions.

"You must all have read Mahabharat. There also it was stated that not even an inch of land will be given. What happened after that," he told reporters.

"Opposition parties objected to the bill in the Lok Sabha but it was passed. The government did not pay heed to opposition's objections in Parliament and so today the people are on the roads to oppose it. The country has been defamed the world over," Yadav said.

He said the BJP workers have come out to explain the amended citizenship act to the people but how will they explain it to others when they have not understood it themselves.

"Citizenship cannot be given on the basis of religion. The government has got the bill passed by flouting the Constitution," Yadav, who was here to attend a wedding function, said.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Amit Shah #CAA #India #NRC #Politics

