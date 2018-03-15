App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 14, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav drives to Mayawati's residence, thanks her

What transpired at the meeting was not immediately known, but party insiders believed the two leaders discussed a grand alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After profusely thanking Mayawati for her party's support in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday drove to the BSP leader's residence here and expressed his gratitude to her.

Yadav, who had attributed SP's victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur to support from BSP and some local parties, spent some at the BSP supremo's residence.

What transpired at the meeting was not immediately known, but party insiders believed the two leaders discussed a grand alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In his first comments after a spectacular showing in the bye-elections in which his party won both the Phulpur and Gorakhpur seats, Yadav said "(these elections are) mandate for both the governments at the centre and state. People have come together to bring BJP's burey din (bad days)".

The SP president, who thanked his allies, made a special mention of BSP chief Mayawati.

"Foremost I want to thank BSP leader Mayawati for her and her party's support in this important fight," he said.

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #BSP #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC