Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav calls UP budget 'betrayal of people'

Noting the provisions for 'gau mata' (cows) projects in the budget, Akhilesh Yadav called them "meagre" allocations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Describing the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2019-20 a "betrayal of the people in the name of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 7 said the financial plan neither has "development nor vision".

"Till now 60 percent of this government's budget has come (three budgets in a five-year term). The person running the government is 'sanyasi' and 'yogi', who does not understand much. The budget neither has anything for 'rajkosh' (state exchequer) nor for 'dharmkosh' (religions affairs). This budget will hardly get any marks from me," Yadav told reporters.

"This budget is betrayal of the people by the state government in the name of 'Sabka Saath sabka vikas'. It neither has development nor vision," he said.

Stating that there was "nothing new" in the financial plan, Yadav said, "There is nothing in it for farmers, traders and for checking unemployment. There is nothing for health, security and education either. This budget is disappointing."

"Projects started during the SP tenure which could not be completed have got some money. Now elections are approaching, so these projects got some money," Yadav said, claiming the Yogi government had failed to give "even a half" of what his government had given to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi in the yearly monetary allotments.

"No new sainik school, medical college. Money given for expressway is insufficient. No fund for solar energy sector. There is also no budget for Make in India", he said.

Noting the provisions for 'gau mata' (cows) projects in the budget, Akhilesh called them "meagre" allocations.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics #UP Budget 2019

