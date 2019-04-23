Akhilesh Yadav alleges EVM malfunction across India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on April 23 alleged that EVMs were "malfunctioning or voting for the BJP" across the country, terming it a criminal negligence.

EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs.

Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot?" Yadav said in a tweet tagging the Election Commission.

Polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway in 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh.