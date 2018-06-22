App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh would have stayed CM had he listened to seniors: Shivpal Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav: "As kids, Akhilesh Yadav and (local MP) Dharmendra Yadav have played in my lap. I looked after them and got them married but the new generation does not listen to anyone,"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav today said if party president Akhilesh Yadav had listened to his seniors, he would have stayed the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh today.

"Had he listened to his seniors, Samajwadi Party would have retained power in the state and Akhilesh Yadav would have stayed the chief minister," the estranged uncle of the party president told newspersons here.

"As kids, Akhilesh Yadav and (local MP) Dharmendra Yadav have played in my lap. I looked after them and got them married but the new generation does not listen to anyone," he lamented.

Asked about the possibility of a grand alliance against the BJP in the 2019 general polls, Shivpal said, "I will not like to raise any question on the reasoning of the party chief."

"It is my appeal to the office bearers to remain united in the interest of the party... I have always been dedicated to the party," he added.

Asked about the absence of office bearers and legislators from his programmes, he said he didn't know the reason but wherever he went, people came to meet him.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 06:40 pm

