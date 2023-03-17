 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akhilesh meets Mamata: TMC, SP decide to fight BJP together, keep distance from Congress

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that his party is following a policy of maintaining distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

The Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party will work unitedly to fight against the BJP nationally, senior SP leader Kiranmoy Nanda said after a meeting between supremos of the two parties, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday.

Yadav, Nanda who is an SP national vice-president, and other leaders called on Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat, Kolkata, and they held an hour-long closed-door meeting.

"It has been decided that the TMC and the SP would work unitedly to fight the BJP. Both the parties would also maintain distance from the Congress," Nanda told PTI after the meeting.

Yadav said that his party is following a policy of maintaining distance from both the BJP and the Congress.