AK Antony's son quits Congress, refusing to retract tweet over BBC documentary

A day after opposing a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son, Anil K Antony, resigned from party posts on January 25 over “intolerant calls to retract a tweet”.

On January 24, Anil in a tweet had said the documentary is setting a dangerous precedence and undermines India’s sovereignty. His statement came at a time when opposition parties, including Congress, are criticising the Centre for banning the film.

“I have resigned from my roles in Congress and Kerala Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech. I refused. Facebook wall of hate/abuse by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” Anil tweeted on January 25.

Talking to Moneycontrol earlier, Anil Antony had said: “Gujarat riots were a dark period in the history of India. But in my personal opinion, we should not let external forces dabble into our internal matters.”

He said the BBC documentary has come at a time when India has overtaken the UK to emerge as the fifth-largest economy. The film, India: The Modi Question, is a two-part series that questions PM Modi's leadership as the chief minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.