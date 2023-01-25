English
    AK Antony's son quits Congress, refusing to retract tweet over BBC documentary

    On January 24, Anil in a tweet had said the documentary is setting a dangerous precedence and undermines India’s sovereignty.

    January 25, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    Anil K Antony

    A day after opposing a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son, Anil K Antony, resigned from party posts on January 25 over “intolerant calls to retract a tweet”.

    On January 24, Anil in a tweet had said the documentary is setting a dangerous precedence and undermines India’s sovereignty. His statement came at a time when opposition parties, including Congress, are criticising the Centre for banning the film.

    “I have resigned from my roles in Congress and Kerala Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech. I refused. Facebook wall of hate/abuse by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” Anil tweeted on January 25.

    Talking to earlier, Anil Antony had said: “Gujarat riots were a dark period in the history of India. But in my personal opinion, we should not let external forces dabble into our internal matters.”