AK Antony's son quits Congress, refusing to retract tweet over BBC documentary

A day after opposing a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son, Anil K Antony, resigned from party posts on January 25 over “intolerant calls to retract a tweet”.
On January 24, Anil in a tweet had said the documentary is setting a dangerous precedence and undermines India’s sovereignty. His statement came at a time when opposition parties, including Congress, are criticising the Centre for banning the film.
“I have resigned from my roles in Congress and Kerala Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech. I refused. Facebook wall of hate/abuse by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” Anil tweeted on January 25.
Talking to Moneycontrol earlier, Anil Antony had said: “Gujarat riots were a dark period in the history of India. But in my personal opinion, we should not let external forces dabble into our internal matters.”