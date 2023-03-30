 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajit Pawar: SC remarks on hate speech a matter of shame for Shinde-Fadnavis govt

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Referring to the mob violence in Aurangabad on Wednesday night, he also said attempts are being made to disturb the peace

Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday slammed the state government over the Supreme Court's remarks on hate speech and said many parties have repeatedly raised the issue.

Referring to the mob violence in Aurangabad on Wednesday night, he also said attempts are being made to disturb the peace. The top court on Wednesday made strong comments during the hearing of a contempt petition seeking action against several state authorities, including Maharashtra, for allegedly failing to register first information reports (FIRs) against those who make hate speech.

"We are hearing the contempt petition because states are not taking action in time. This is because the state has become impotent, powerless, and does not act in time. Why should we have a state at all if it is silent," the SC said.

Pawar said, "Yesterday, the Supreme Court called the Maharashtra government an impotent government. Isn't it an insult to Maharashtra? A matter of shame for the (Eknath) Shinde-(Devendra) Fadnavis government? The Supreme Court has never uttered such words for any government."