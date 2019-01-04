Ajay Maken resigns as Congress's Delhi unit chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress party affairs in-charge P C Chacko and Maken held a meeting on Thursday evening. Gandhi has accepted his resignation, they said.
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday resigned as the party's Delhi unit chief citing health reasons, sources said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress party affairs in-charge P C Chacko and Maken held a meeting on Thursday evening. Gandhi has accepted his resignation, they said.
The 54-year-old leader had taken over as the Congress's Delhi unit chief four years ago, after the party lost the 2015 assembly elections.
Later, Maken took to Twitter to announce his resignation.
2015 विधान सभा के उपरान्त-
बतौर @INCDelhi अध्यक्ष-पिछले 4 वर्षों से,दिल्ली कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा,कांग्रेस कवर करने वाली मीडिया द्वारा,एवं हमारे नेता @RahulGandhi जी द्वारा,मुझे अपार स्नेह तथा सहयोग मिला है।इन कठिन परिस्थितियों में यह आसान नहीं था! इसके लिए ह्रदय से आभार!
— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) January 4, 2019