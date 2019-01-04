App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ajay Maken resigns as Congress's Delhi unit chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress party affairs in-charge P C Chacko and Maken held a meeting on Thursday evening. Gandhi has accepted his resignation, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday resigned as the party's Delhi unit chief citing health reasons, sources said.

The 54-year-old leader had taken over as the Congress's Delhi unit chief four years ago, after the party lost the 2015 assembly elections.

Later, Maken took to Twitter to announce his resignation.

"After the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, as its Delhi unit president I received a lot of love from Congress workers, the media covering the party and our leader Rahul Gandhiji. It was not easy in these difficult times. Thank you all," he tweeted.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Ajay Maken #Congress #India #Politics

