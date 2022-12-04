 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIUDFC chief Ajmal apologises for 'hurting sentiments'; parties link his comments to Gujarat polls

Dec 04, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

AIUDF Supremo and Lok Sabha MP from Assam Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday apologised for his remarks purportedly targeting Hindu community and said he was 'ashamed' of the controversy it stoked, even as police complaints were lodged against him across the state.

He, however, maintained that his comments were twisted and he had not targeted any community.

Ajmal's political detractors were however quick to link his remarks to the Gujarat Assembly poll and alleged that the AIUDF chief was toeing the BJP line to "rescue" the right-wing party, which is seeking to retain power in the western state.

The TMC burnt his effigy, alleging collusion with the saffron party as the reason behind Ajmal's controversial remarks. The BJP, however, distanced itself from Ajmal, whose party sits in the Opposition in the state.

"I have not targeted any individual, nor used the term 'Hindu' . I didn't want to break anyone's heart," he told reporters at Hojai Railway Station in central Assam.

"But it became an issue and I am sorry for it, I am ashamed of it. It shouldn't have happened with a senior person like me," Ajmal added, while claiming that his comments were "twisted".