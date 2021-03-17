English
AIUDF eyeing development of Assam, not CM's chair: Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who has been accused of encouraging infiltration in Assam by the BJP, said his party, which is a part of the Congress-led Grand Alliance, will continue to support the coalition if it comes to power.

PTI
March 17, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
File image of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal (right) handing over his nomination papers for contesting from Assam's Dhubri parliamentary constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Image: PTI Photo)

Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief minister's post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on March 16 said his party would always "stand for the state's unity and development", and continue to serve its people.

He also said that a news channel has projected him as a CM candidate, despite clarifications given by his party that he was not up for chief ministership. "It has come to my notice that a particular news channel has been conducting an online opinion poll for the next Chief Minister of Assam. The channel has also included my name in the list. AIUDF has been regularly expressing its unwillingness for the post of CM," he tweeted.

Ajmal, who has been accused of encouraging infiltration in Assam by the BJP, further said that his party, which is a part of the Grand Alliance in the poll-bound state, will continue to support the coalition, if it comes to power. "Our party will be a partner in the government by your support only following the upcoming election outcome and I will remain serving the people of Dhubri, Assam and NE from the Parliament."

"I offer my love and gratitude towards AIUDF supporters, however, AIUDF stands for unity and development in Assam and we would be committed to do so within grand alliance (sic)," he added.

TAGS: #AIUDF #Assam #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #Badruddin Ajmal #Politics
first published: Mar 17, 2021 08:39 am

