AIUDF chief trashes Assam's two-child norm, says Muslims will continue to produce children

AIUDF chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal has kicked up a controversy with his remarks that Muslims will continue to produce children despite an Assam government's new criteria for providing employment to people having two or less children.

His comments drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with Assam Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika terming it "provocative and insensitive".

Union minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and asked "whether Islam is the factory to produce children in India in Badruddin Ajmal's view?"

Singh thanked the Assam government for coming out with two-child policy.

Ajmal, the member of Parliament from Dhubri, recently made the remarks that "Muslims will continue to produce children and they will not listen to anyone despite the government bringing a law to stop Muslims from having jobs".

The Assam government at its cabinet meeting on October 21 had taken a decision that people with more than two children cannot apply for state government jobs two years after the Assam Assembly had adopted a population policy to the effect.

"Whether Islam is the factory to produce children in India in Badruddin Ajmal's view...Whether Islam is not practised in Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries which have taken effective measures to check population?" Singh, the Union minister of state (Independent charge) for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, tweeted.

Singh, the MP from Begusarai in Bihar, has been pitching for stringent legislation to control population growth in the country.

BJP Assam unit spokesperson Sayed Mominul Aowal accused perfume baron Ajmal of "expanding his political business and engaging in politics of polarization by invoking religion on the two-child norm".

Contending that religion does not state as to how many children one should have, Aowal told reporters, "Ajmal is engaged in politics of polarisation by invoking religion on the two-child norm. Now that his party is losing ground Ajmal is resorting to expanding his political business through religious polarisation."

Without naming Ajmal, the influential All Assam Minorities Students Union (AAMSU) on Tuesday alleged that a section of political leaders has politicised the population issue.

Addressing the media here, AAMSU president Azizur Rahman said, "AAMSU does not support those who indulge in religious politics. People who love the state will definitely welcome the government's population policy."

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika termed Ajmal's remarks "provocative and insensitive".

Accusing the AIUDF chief of being "irresponsible", Hazarika said, "The two-child policy is not anti-Muslim as has been interpreted. There are many Muslims in Assam who believe in small families, which is desirable in a world where resources are shrinking due to immense population pressure on land."

"Ajmal is speaking for himself and rich Muslims who can afford to have large families and not bother about their children getting jobs," he said.

Rejecting the government policy, the AIUDF chief said, "Muslims will continue to produce children, they will not listen to anyone. Now, the government has brought this law to stop Muslims from having jobs."

"According to the Sachar committee, below 2 per cent Muslims get government jobs. We even don't expect jobs anymore. Literate people are now increasing among the Muslim community and they are working across the world," he added, referring to the Rajinder Sachar commission report on the contemporary status of Muslims in India.