Aircel-Maxis scam: HC transfers all cases involving Chidambarams to Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar

The Delhi High Court has transferred all cases pertaining to Aircel-Maxis scam, involving P Chidambaram and his son, from Special Judge OP Saini to Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who is trying INX-Media cases against the father-son duo.

All pending matters related to this case will be handled over to Special Judge Kuhar from October 1, since judge Saini is getting retired at the end of September.

"Chief Justice and Judges of this Court (high court) have been pleased to order that cases pertaining to 2G Spectrum scam pending in the Court of Mr O P Saini, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act)(CBl), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi be transferred and allocated to the Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-09, Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi presently presided over by Mr A K Kuhar with effect from October, 1, 2019 which shall be the designated Court to undertake the trial of the said 2G Spectrum Cases in addition to matters already pending before the Court of Mr A K Kuhar," the order issued by the high court said.

Judge Kuhar is currently presiding over the special court to try lawmakers in the national capital including Congress leader D K Shivkumar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his family members, among others.

The Supreme Court had appointed Judge Saini to try all cases pertaining to the alleged 2G spectrum allocation scam on a day-to-day basis.

In 2G spectrum case all the accused were acquitted by the special court in December 2017. Prior to that, the court had also discharged former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi in Aircel maxis case.