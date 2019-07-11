Aiming to repeat Lok Sabha success in Assembly polls, Haryana BJP to deploy 3 lakh panna-pramukhs

After sweeping all 10 parliamentary seats of Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to repeat the performance in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

The party is set to deploy three lakh ‘panna-pramukhs’ during the state election, 50 percent more than those deployed during the general election, according to a report by ThePrint. The panna-pramukhs, or grassroot soldiers, are considered to be a core element of BJP’s election machinery.

As many as two lakh panna-pramukhs were involved by BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Haryana, the report suggests.

The panna-pramukhs are responsible for 60 voters that are listed on two sides of an electoral roll’s page. They are expected to work on these 10 to 15 families. Every booth typically has about 25 panna-pramukhs and 1,500 voters. They have also been tasked with holding party meetings and getting the electoral roll updated.

The BJP has begun assessing performance of the existing 2 lakh panna-pramukhs. State unit chief Subhash Barala told the news portal: “Those who have shown good results in the Lok Sabha elections will be retained and in case there is a change required, it will be done. More panna-pramukhs will also be taken in.”

BJP gears up for Haryana campaign

The saffron party, had in June, launched 'Mission 75' for the Assembly polls with an aim to win at least 75 out of the 90 seats in the Assembly.

The report cites the state unit chief as saying every senior leader has been given charge of two to three Assembly constituencies. The 90 Assembly constituencies have been divided into 290 mandals. Every mandal is headed by specially appointed mandal adhyaksh.

Within every mandal, there are 10-12 ‘Shakti Kendras’ -- a cluster of 5-6 booths.

In the Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s vote share significantly increased as compared to 2014. A closer look at the numbers shows that the BJP’s sweep was not at the expense of the Congress, but at the expense of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Also read: INLD's vote share plummets, party stares at evaporation

The BJP secured a vote share of 58 percent followed by Congress’ 28.4 percent. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) garnered 3.6 percent of the votes, significantly higher than INLD’s 1.8 percent.

In 2014, BJP had won seven out of the 10 seats, up from none in 2009. In the 2009 general election, Congress had bagged nine seats here. However, in 2014, its tally fell to just one. INLD won the remaining two seats in 2014.