you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi voices concern for Indian pilot 'missing in action'

In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, also said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on February 27 expressed concern for the Indian pilot who was "missing in action" and said Pakistan must respect its obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

"Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time.

Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances," Owaisi tweeted.

Pakistan has used its Air Force to target military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism operations but their attempts were foiled successfully though one Indian pilot is "missing in action", External Affairs Ministry said on February 27.

First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:51 pm

