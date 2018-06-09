App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticises Pranab Mukherjee for lauding RSS founder

Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member, took exception also to Mukherjee's appreciation of RSS founder K B Hedgewar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today criticised former president Pranab Mukherjee for his visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

"We would like to tell Pranab Mukherjee, RSS, BJP, Congress, India and Hindu secular brethren that when Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel had written that RSS people were celebrating," the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen said, while addressing a gathering at the Mecca Masjid here.

"Today, I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," Mukherjee had written in a visitor's book at Hedgewar's birthplace. Owaisi hit out at the central government led by Narendra Modi and the BJP also for allegedly destroying secularism in the country.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 11:18 pm

