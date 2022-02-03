MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says shots fired at his car in Meerut

    Owaisi said the shots were fired near a toll plaza, puncturing the tyres of his vehicle but he was safe

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
    Asaduddin Owaisi

    Asaduddin Owaisi

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on February 3 that shots were fired at his vehicle as he was leaving for Delhi after attending a poll event in Kithaur in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

    Owaisi said three to four persons were present at the spot but the shots were fired by two persons.

    “I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP), when three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of three to four people. The tyres of my vehicle were punctured in the incident. I left in another vehicle,” the Hyderabad MP told news agency ANI. "We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah."

    Also read: UP Elections 2022 | Akhilesh Yadav in Noida today years after avoiding it due to 'jinx'

    The AIMIM chief has requested the Election Commission to launch an independent probe into the incident. He took to Twitter and wrote: “I request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident. It is the responsibility of the UP govt and Modi govt to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Deepak Bhuker, SP, Hapur, has informed that one person has been apprehended and he is being questioned at the moment. A weapon has been recovered from him, but his accomplice has managed to flee. A search operation is underway for him; police are checking the CCTV footage.

    Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls in seven phases, starting February 10.

    According to poll reforms advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 25 percent of candidates in the fray for the first phase of the assembly elections have criminal cases against them, including 12 who are accused of crimes against women and six face murder charges.

    ADR said it analysed self-sworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of the state which will vote on February 10.

    There are 623 candidates in the fray but affidavits of eight could not be analysed because they were either badly scanned or incomplete, ADR said.

    "Out of 615 candidates analysed, 156 (25 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 121 (20 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," it said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #AIMIM #Asaduddin Owaisi #Politics
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 07:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.