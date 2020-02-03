AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls Jamia shooter 'terrorist'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on February 3 said the shooter who had opened fire near the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on January 30 was a 'terrorist', and that his party and he stands with the students of Jamia.

A man had opened fire during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) protest, injuring one student.

The firing was first in a series of similar incidents, which occurred around Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Islamia University. On February 2, another incident was reported where two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside the university gate.

"Hum tamam Jamia ke bachchon ke saath hain. Yeh hukumat zulm kar rahi hai bachchon par... Sharam nahi hai inko, bachchon ko maar rahe hain, goliyaan mar rahe hain (We stand with the students of Jamia. This government is doing injustice upon children... they don't have any shame, they are hitting children and firing)," Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha.

"The government is harassing students and it is shameful," he charged.

Earlier on February 2, while speaking at a Women's Protest Conference against CAA and NRC, Owaisi had said that the ongoing struggle against CAA, NRC and NPR is a long-drawn battle and people should be prepared for it.

"The forces which we are fighting against are believe in the RSS and Hindutva ideology since childhood," the Hyderabad MP said, adding there is a need to 'save' the country from 'Hindutva ideology'.