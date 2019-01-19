App
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 02:19 PM IST

Aim of opposition alliance is to form secular government: Abhishek Singhvi

Congress is an ally of the Lalu Prasad's RJD in the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on January 19 hailed TMC's mega opposition rally here, and said the aim of the rainbow alliance was to defeat the BJP and form a secular government.

Singhvi is representing the Congress at the Brigade Parade Grounds, where leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are participating in the rally.

"Never before have we seen such vendetta politics... When Amit Shah did 100 rallies in Uttar Pradesh, no one questioned, but when RJD organised a rally, it got an Income Tax notice," he said.

Accusing the government of indulging in "cheap politics", the Congress leader said the biggest beneficiary of vote division is the BJP.

"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi makes fun of the opposition alliance, but his party made the most unethical alliance in Kashmir. What would he say about it?" Singhvi said.
