    AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party.

    PTI
    July 29, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon in three weeks the pleas filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others against the July 11 general council meet of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in which OPS was expelled from the party.

    In the party's general council meeting, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party. OPS was expelled for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 12:19 pm
