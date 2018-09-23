AIADMK MLA Karunaas arrested

Ruling AIADMK MLA S Karunaas was arrested in Chennai on Sunday over some alleged provocative remarks he made at a recent public meeting.

Karunaas, also a well-known actor and founder of a small outfit, was picked up from his house this morning by a special team, police said.

At a recent public meeting Karunaas had reportedly made some remarks in relation to Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the police, besides some alleged caste related ones, drawing criticism from various quarters.

The actor, who aligned with AIADMK for the 2016 Assembly polls, was elected from Tiruvadanai constituency in Ramanathapuram district on an AIADMK ticket.

He had later met sidelined AIADMK leader and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran, who has also floated his own Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), post his ouster from the AIADMK.