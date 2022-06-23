English
    AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, sticks to single leader demand

    As soon as the meet commenced amid chaotic scenes of slogan shouting, the process of passage of already decided resolutions were taken up. The first of them was proposed by Coordinator O Panneerselvam and seconded by Palaniswami, who addressed the former as ’brother’ in his brief remarks.

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    The AIADMK General Council meeting here on Thursday rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions and announced that the one and only demand of GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.


    Soon, senior leader C Ve Shanmugam who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha announced that all resolutions ”are rejected by the General Council.” Deputy Secretary K P Munusamy said all the GC members have rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions.


    ”Their one and only demand is for a single leadership.” When such a resolution favouring a single leadership (favouring EPS) is taken up and passed, all other resolutions would be adopted as and when the GC is convened in future, he added.

    PTI
    Tags: #AIADMK #Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami #General Council Meeting #Rajya Sabha
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 12:46 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.