AIADMK lauds economic reforms of Modi government

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on March 29 lauded the economic reforms of the Narendra Modi-led government, saying that the NDA has ushered in economic stability. Patting its saffron ally, the AIADMK said the Centre's economic reforms have made India a 'decisive' player in South Asia, vis-a-vis economy.

It particularly praised its ally on demonetisation and the 2017 roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), both of which are being severely criticised by opposition parties like the Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress.

The GST "tax reform" may "taste bitter initially, but will later be sweet, like the Amla fruit" a write-up in AIADMK mouthpiece 'Namadu Puratchithalaivi Amma' said.

It further said the Congress had borrowed loans from agencies like the World Bank "during its over 50 year-rule and left the country in debts" and claimed that the BJP government has not opted for borrowings in the last five years.

This was an example of the BJP government's "efficient financial administration", it said.

"Further, following demonetisation, the number of people paying income tax increased from around 3.75 crore to 6.75 crore," it said.

The central government had made many achievements in the rail, road and power sectors, even as there have been no major terror attacks on people, it said.

"The Congress rule was beset with allegations of scam like in 2G spectrum allocation and Commonwealth Games..."

"But while there are no such allegations today (against the BJP), it is a fact that the Congress unsuccessfully tried to blow up the Rafale scam, where there was no iota of truth (of alleged irregularities)," it said.

The AIADMK is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls.

A single phase polling is scheduled for the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the one in Puducherry.

The NDA constituents include the BJP, DMDK and the PMK, besides some smaller outfits in Tamil Nadu, while AINRC is the coalition partner in Puducherry.