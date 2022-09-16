English
    AIADMK hits streets, asks DMK regime to withdraw power tariff hike

    Addressing a protest at nearby Chengalpet, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami provided unit-wise break-up on electricity tariff increase for consumers and said domestic users of about 500 units faced a hike of "53 per cent."

    September 16, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    File Image (Image: PTI)

    Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK on Friday staged state-wide protests demanding that the DMK regime roll back the recent hike in electricity tariff. Addressing a protest at nearby Chengalpet, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami provided unit-wise break-up on electricity tariff increase for consumers and said domestic users of about 500 units faced a hike of "53 per cent."

    Wondering if people would be able to face such a steep hike in addition to the recent increase in property taxes, he said people had to face economic hardship as well during the past two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, when the people are gradually recovering from the adverse consequences of the pandemic and returning to normalcy, "is it just and fair to impose such a (economic) burden on the people?" he asked.

    Chief Minister M K Stalin should consider the plight of the people and the DMK regime does not understand the pulse of the public and their travails, Palaniswami, who is the Leader of Opposition said. He urged Stalin to withdraw the power tariff increase and also reduce the recently hiked property taxes. "Understand the sentiments of people, give a thought to their hardship, especially when they are recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic, the electricity tariff hike is condemnable."He urged Stalin to withdraw the power tariff increase and also reduce the recently hiked property taxes.

    He also slammed the DMK government for "scrapping" schemes like the Amma Mini Clinics launched during his party-led regime. As many as 2,000 AMCs were launched to serve the poor people in neighbourhoods where they lived in large numbers, he said. When the AIADMK returns to power AMCs would be re-launched, he said. Effective from September 10, the electricity tariff has been hiked by the authorities and the increase varies according to consumption pattern.
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 03:33 pm
