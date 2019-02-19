App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK clinches Lok Sabha poll deal with PMK

Announcing the deal in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said it has also been decided that the PMK will be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling AIADMK Tuesday announced a poll alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi and allotted seven Lok Sabha seats to it for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

Under the deal, The PMK will be supporting the AIADMK in the bypolls expected to 21 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, he said. A formal agreement in this regard was signed between the leadership of the two parties in a city hotel.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss described the coalition as "an alliance for people's welfare, a mega coalition and a victorious alliance."

"To retrieve the rights of Tamil Nadu people, we have made a 10-point charter of demands," Ramadoss said. The demands include declaring the Cauvery delta districts as a protected farm region, a caste wise census be held in Tamil Nadu and seven Rajiv case convicts be set free.

"This coalition will be successful in all the 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," he said. The rationale for aligning with the AIADMK will be explained by his son and former Union Health Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss later, he said..
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 12:33 pm

