you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK bypassing security to distribute cash to voters of Ottapidaram: DMK

It alleged that the AIADMK workers were using their party district office at Thoothukudi situated outside the territorial limit of Ottapidaram constituency to bypass security.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
The DMK on May 18 sought the Election Commission's intervention to curb illegal cash distribution allegedly by AIADMK workers in Ottapidaram constituency, one of the four assembly seats that goes to polls on May 19.

It alleged that the AIADMK workers were using their party district office at Thoothukudi situated outside the territorial limit of Ottapidaram constituency to bypass security.

"AIADMK partymen are illegally distributing money to the voters of Ottapidaram assembly constituency from AIADMKs Thoothukudi District office," DMK leader R S Bharathi said in a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

While by-elections to 18 seats were held on April 18, along with the 38 Lok Sabha segments, four others -Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (reserved) and Thiruparankundram go to the polls on May 19.

Accusing AIADMK workers of finding a way around to distribute cash to voters, Bharathi claimed the flying squad and surveillance teams deputed by the Election Commission are not conducting checks outside the Ottapidaram territorial limits.

"Unless stringent steps are taken by the EC, there will not be any free and fair election," the letter said.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi District Collector Sandeep Nanduri told reporters that around 32 cases were filed pertaining to illegal distribution of cash.

Outcome of the bypolls to the 22 assembly seats would decide the survival of the over two-year-old AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly with 22 vacancies, the AIADMK has a strength of 113, excluding the Speaker.

The principal opposition DMK, along with its allies, including the Congress, has 97 MLAs. Its partner IUML has one legislator.
First Published on May 18, 2019 03:26 pm

