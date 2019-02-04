App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIADMK, BJP in talks for alliance in Lok Sabha polls, announcement likely soon: Reports

Political observers believe, anti-incumbency and a large DMK-led coalition is driving AIADMK to ally with the BJP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is likely to forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to reports.

The party, currently ruling Tamil Nadu, is expected to hold a meeting of its high-level committee to discuss alliances, seat-sharing, campaigning and manifesto on February 4. The alliance could be finalised within a week, according to a report in The Times of India.

The report adds that the AIADMK will contest on at least 24 out of the state’s 39 parliamentary seats. The remaining seats will be contested by the BJP, Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Vijayakant’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), GK Vasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress and K Krishnaswamh’s Puthiya Tamizhagam, among others.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s confidantes are said to be in touch with BJP National President Amit Shah since the talks began a month ago.

related news

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) had on February 3 said that the party was in talks with a friendly national party for an alliance, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has already formed a rainbow coalition along with the Indian National Congress, Left parties, Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The DMK had faced a rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, failing to win a single seat. AIADMK, then led by J Jayalalithaa, had won 37 out of the 39 seats. BJP and its ally PMK had won one seat each.

Opinion polls have predicted a dip in the electoral fortunes of the AIADMK with DMK standing to gain directly as the state’s key Opposition party.

Political observers believe, anti-incumbency and a large DMK-led coalition is driving AIADMK to ally with the BJP.

The BJP, which has limited organisational strength in the southern state, is hoping to use this as an opportunity to make inroads.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 10:27 am

tags #AIADMK #BJP #Current Affairs #Politics #Tamil Nadu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.