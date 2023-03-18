AIADMK announces schedule for General Secretary election

The K Palaniswami-led AIADMK has announced the schedule for the election for the General Secretary post, nearly a month after the Supreme Court allowed the former Chief Minister to continue as the party's interim secretary.

The SC verdict was seen as clearing the way for Palaniswami, engaged in a leadership tussle with rival O Panneerselvam, to be elevated to the organisation's top rank.

According to a party release, the election will be held on March 23 while the nominations can be filed on Saturday and Sunday.

The election is likely to see no contest as the party is rallying behind Palaniswami, known as the AIADMK's Salem strongman.

Counting of polled votes will be held on March 27.

PTI