you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 11:47 am

tags #India #Politics

