Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar.