Ahead of vital Karnataka bypolls, CM BS Yediyurappa faces dissent from ticket aspirants

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for the bypolls to assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is struggling to quell dissent within the party, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, aspiring candidates have rebelled or expressed disappointment on not being given the ticket in at least five constituencies. The report states that while Yediyurappa held a meeting with some of these aspirants and they said they would abide by the party's decision, it is unclear whether they would campaign for the candidates.

"These ticket aspirants, who have contested from the BJP in the past, see the recent political developments as a threat to their survival. Therefore, they may stay neutral without working for the candidates," a local party leader told the newspaper.

The BJP, which has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified MLAs who had joined the party, is confident of their strategy working, according to the report.

"These dissidents have earlier contested from the party and lost. Had they been so powerful, they wouldn't have been denied tickets this time," a state BJP leader said while talking about the aspirants from Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout and Yeshwantpur constituencies who had met Yediyurappa.

The report states that in other constituencies, particularly those outside Bengaluru, BJP aspirants have shown signs of rebellion, with local BJP leaders filing their nominations as independent candidates.

For instance, in Hostoke, Sharath Bache Gowda has filed nomination against BJP candidate MTB Nagaraju while dissidents in Vijayanagar and Ranebennur are also thinking of following suit, according to the report.

Senior BJP leaders, however, have warned of action against Gowda. According to R Ashoka, a minister in the state cabinet, while the party is hopeful that Gowda will will withdraw his nomination, BJP will "initiate disciplinary action" if he doesn't.